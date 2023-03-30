On Thursday (March 30), Michigan women's basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico announced the first addition to her staff for the 2023-24 season — Melanie Moore. Moore coached as an assistant at Michigan under Barnes Arico from 2012-19, before departing for Xavier, where she spent four seasons.

In Moore's seven seasons at Michigan, the Wolverines made a postseason tournament in every season, which included three NCAA Tournament appearances and a WNIT title in 2017.

"I am so excited to bring Mel and her family back to Ann Arbor," Barnes Arico said. "She was so instrumental in helping elevate this program to the level it is at today. She helped recruit and develop one of the most successful classes in Michigan women's basketball history." "Mel is one of the best in the business at coaching the post position, recruiting and working with Michigan greats like Naz Hillmon and Hallie Thome. She brings so much positive energy and passion to this job and has the ability to connect with everyone."

Hillmon and Thome — whom Barnes Arico said were coached and developed by Moore — are two of the four 2,000-point scorers in program history.

Aside from Michigan and Xavier, Moore has also spent time at Princeton (2007-12), Dayton (2006-07), Indiana State (2004-06) and Siena (2002-04).

"My family and I are ecstatic to be heading back to Michigan, a place we called home for seven amazing years," Moore said. "I am very thankful to Kim for welcoming us back and giving me this incredible opportunity to rejoin her on the sidelines." "Michigan women's basketball is an elite program, and I am excited to build on their past success and win championships with these amazing student-athletes."

Moore will be instrumental in the development of players like Alyssa Crockett, Chyra Evans, Whitney Sollom and Cameron Williams.

With the departures of assistant coaches Erin Batth and Valerie Nainima, as well as graduate manager Reyna Frost, Michigan will likely have another spot or two to fill.