Gemon Green did not hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Often times this can be a blessing for some players as it allows them a chance to pick their landing spot and they have a better chance at making the team in the fall.

Green has been a starting cornerback for Michigan since his surprising rise in 2020. Green was a special teams star in his redshirt freshman season before taking the CB2 job in the pandemic-shortened season.

Green was arguably the best cover corner in the first half of the season in a loaded Michigan secondary. Green was injured when he was assaulted after the Michigan State game in October. He wouldn't play against Rutgers and his role was impacted for the rest of the season.

Like the team itself, Green has faced adversity throughout his time with Michigan. He never waved, and rather than transfer always stuck it out and finishes his career one of the better defenders in the Harbaugh era. A Michigan Man by Harbaugh's definition in every way.

GEMON GREEN MICHIGAN CAREER

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2022)

• Appeared in 42 games with 24 starts at cornerback; in one game he played special teams only

• Four-year letterman (2019-20-21-22)