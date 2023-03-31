Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson has entered his name into the portal as a grad transfer, according to multiple reports.

This past season, Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points per game while grabbing nine rebounds per contest.

Dickinson also shot a team-best 56% (227-of-408) from the field and 42.1% from the three-point line (24-of-57), which was also a team best.

He was the only Wolverine to start and play in all 34 games during the 2022-23 season.

For his career, Dickinson has averaged 17.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his three years at Michigan and his 31 career double-doubles are tied for the sixth-most in program history.

Dickinson's departure means the Wolverines will have to replace at least two of its top three scorers from this past season, as Jett Howard (14.2 ppg) recently announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft.

Guard Kobe Bufkin has an NBA decision looming, who was the team's third leading scorer this past season at 14 points per game.

Michigan finished the 2022-23 season with an 18-16 record and a round of 32 exit in the NIT.