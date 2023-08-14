The 2023 college football season is set to begin in less than two weeks, with the Wolverines taking the field for the first time on Sept. 2 against East Carolina. As the season creeps closer and closer, preseason watch lists, awards and polls will continue to be rolled out.

Perhaps the most meaningful preseason information that can be released prior to the season's commencement is the preseason AP Poll. Although preseason polls carry no weight once the season actually begins, they still serve as a good indicator as to where coaches, media and others see some of the nation's best teams.

On Monday, the 2023 preseason AP Poll was released. Michigan came in ranked No. 2 in the country, only behind the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Last season, Michigan ended the year ranked No. 3 in the country behind the aforementioned Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs.

The second overall preseason ranking is the highest preseason ranking Michigan has received in the Jim Harbaugh era. The previous eight seasons are listed below.

2022: 8th

2021: NR

2020: 16th

2019: 7th

2018: 14th

2017: 11th

2016: 7th (1)

2015: NR

For the second time in the Harbaugh era, Michigan received at least one vote as the nation's best team. The Wolverines received two first-place votes thanks to a loaded roster and plenty of returning starters on both sides of the ball. The full preseason poll is below.

1. Georgia (60)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa