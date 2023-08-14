Michigan comes in at No. 2 in preseason AP Poll
The 2023 college football season is set to begin in less than two weeks, with the Wolverines taking the field for the first time on Sept. 2 against East Carolina. As the season creeps closer and closer, preseason watch lists, awards and polls will continue to be rolled out.
Perhaps the most meaningful preseason information that can be released prior to the season's commencement is the preseason AP Poll. Although preseason polls carry no weight once the season actually begins, they still serve as a good indicator as to where coaches, media and others see some of the nation's best teams.
On Monday, the 2023 preseason AP Poll was released. Michigan came in ranked No. 2 in the country, only behind the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Last season, Michigan ended the year ranked No. 3 in the country behind the aforementioned Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs.
The second overall preseason ranking is the highest preseason ranking Michigan has received in the Jim Harbaugh era. The previous eight seasons are listed below.
2022: 8th
2021: NR
2020: 16th
2019: 7th
2018: 14th
2017: 11th
2016: 7th (1)
2015: NR
For the second time in the Harbaugh era, Michigan received at least one vote as the nation's best team. The Wolverines received two first-place votes thanks to a loaded roster and plenty of returning starters on both sides of the ball. The full preseason poll is below.
1. Georgia (60)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa
