Michigan women's basketball commit Macy Brown earned the 42nd Miss Basketball award on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot guard became the latest recipient of the award, after a fantastic senior season with East Grand Rapids high school.

Brown averaged 25.1 points and 8.3 rebounds on 45% shooting during her stellar senior season, and it finished with one of the most prestigious awards in high school basketball.

The East Grand Rapids native becomes the sixth Miss Basketball winner to attend Michigan as a freshman, and the first since Kysre Gondrezick in 2016. Gondrezick later transferred to West Virginia after just one season under Kim Barnes Arico's tutelage.

Taylor Woodson and Katy Eidle join Brown as the three commits set to join Michigan as freshmen in the 2023-24 season. All three have signed their National Letters of Intent, and all three are ranked in ESPN's top-100 for the class of 2023.

Before the eyes turn to the 2023-24 season, Michigan will enter the upcoming NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed, as was announced on Sunday night. The Wolverines will battle 31-2 No. 11 seed UNLV in the first round of the Baton Rouge region.