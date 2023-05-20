Michigan confirms Schembechler's resignation
Earlier this evening, Maize and Blue Review reported that Shemy Schembechler was resigning from his position at the University of Michigan. A statement from Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel and Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh has confirmed Schembechler's resignation.
SOURCES: Shemy Schembechler resigns from position at Michigan
"Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football. We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."
Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics
Jim Harbaugh, J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach
Continue to follow Maize and Blue Review for any additional updates.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram