Earlier this evening, Maize and Blue Review reported that Shemy Schembechler was resigning from his position at the University of Michigan. A statement from Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel and Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh has confirmed Schembechler's resignation.

"Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football. We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics

Jim Harbaugh, J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach

Continue to follow Maize and Blue Review for any additional updates.