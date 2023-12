Michigan is working hard to identify some early names out of the transfer portal at key positions on the team and has identified a handful of prospects that could aid the program next season.

On top of hosting Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout, Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the Wolverines are currently hosting Maryland transfer linebacker Jaishawn Barham on a visit.

Barham's name might be familiar to some U-M fans, as he was the linebacker who intercepted J.J. McCarthy in the red zone during the Wolverines' trip to College Park this season.

Barham finished the 2023 regular season with 37 total tackles and three sacks.