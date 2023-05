Maize & Blue Review can confirm that Michigan is currently hosting Toledo transfer guard Rayj Dennis on a visit.

According to a source, Dennis' plans are to spend Friday and a part of Saturday on U-M's campus before early Saturday afternoon to head to Baylor for a visit. Dennis averaged 19.3 points per game for the Rockets last season in a campaign in which he was awarded the MAC Player of the Year Award.

He is coming off a visit to Illinois, which he took on Thursday.

