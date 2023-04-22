Michigan has a number of players that are looking to take the next big step in their development this season and none might not have the expectations the coaching staff have placed on him more than defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell.

U-M defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who appeared on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast last week, was asked about the spring Harrell was having and Minter gushed about his work ethic and what he brings to the defense.

He also called him the 'most self-made' player on U-M's roster.

"Jaylen is one of our most consistent, complete players of how he plays down after down, play after play," Minter said. "Versus the run and the pass. Very technical. I was actually meeting with him earlier today, he is one of the most self-made players in our program. He was a MIKE linebacker in high school. Moved him to the edge and the work ethic, the way he trains, the way he goes about his business, the way he studies other players, off the charts. Unbelievable. He became a force for us last year. It doesn't always show up in stats but his consistency, his ability to set the edge, his ability to be really disciplined in moments like that."

The discussion about Harrell eventually transitioned to the play he made against Ohio State on fourth down before halftime, which helped the Wolverines keep the deficit at three points.

Minter saw that play as a major source of confidence for the Wolverines heading into halftime, which eventually allowed the Wolverines to gain dominance on the field anot let go.

"That play (the fourth down play against Ohio State) turned that game," Minter said. "Gave us a little bit of momentum on defense which we were lacking early in the game. Allowed us to get to halftime just with a chance to regroup. Whereas if that thing is more than a three-point game, it could've gotten away from us a little bit. Huge, huge play. Anytime a guy makes a big play like that, his confidence comes up.

"He comes back the next play and completely dominates the Big Ten Championship game as a rusher. You kind of see the versatility and the capability that he has. If he continues on that progression, I expect another big, big year from him as well."