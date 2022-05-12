Michigan defeats Maryland, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinal
The Michigan softball team defeated Maryland, 7-0, on Thursday night to claim its spot in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal.
Alex Storako was once again magnificent and shutdown the Terrapin offense, claiming her 22nd win of the season.
Michigan took advantage of a Maryland error in the bottom of the first inning to claim an early lead. Lexie Blair and Kristina Burkhardt scored on a throwing error by Maryland's shortstop, and the Wolverines found themselves with a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Storako continued to mow down the Terrapin lineup. Maryland was unable to do anything at the plate, and Michigan continued to stretch its lead.
The Wolverines plated five runs in the bottom of the third inning to establish a more comfortable lead. Taylor Bump launched a two-run home run, and Annabelle Widra followed up with a two-RBI triple to give the Wolverines a seven-run advantage. Storako pitched five full innings, and Widra came into the game in her relief to finish off the Terrapins.
The Wolverines will now take on the top-seeded Northwestern Wildcats on Friday at 5 p.m. Northwestern is 40-9 overall on the season, and 19-4 in the Big Ten.
The Wolverines and Wildcats met for a three-game series in early April. Northwestern bested Michigan by taking two of the three games, but Michigan did not go down without a fight. The Wolverines lost a slim 4-3 game in nine innings in the series opener, and followed up with an 8-3 victory in the series finale.