In a game that saw J.J. McCarthy struggle for the first time all season, the Michigan defense rose to the occasion, aiding the junior quarterback through his struggles. McCarthy's multi-interception game was something Michigan fans weren't used to seeing, but the swarming defense stepped up and held off Bowling Green as the offense struggled to find rhythm on Saturday.

Although Jesse Minter's defense allowed points in the first half for the first time all season, a strong showing in the third quarter allowed Michigan to extend its lead and squash any hopes of an upset.

Quinten Johnson was the first Wolverine to don the turnover buffs on Saturday night when he intercepted Hayden Timosciek's pass with just under two minutes to play in the first half.

Even though Michigan didn't score on the ensuing possession, Jim Harbaugh said Johnson's interception "squashed the momentum."

"Quinten Johnson, a guardian of victory, squashed the momentum right before the half there. Really set us up well. He gets a game ball, guardian of victory sticker for defense."

Following Johnson's interception, the Michigan defense came out of halftime with a different intensity, one that led to two Bowling Green turnovers in as many possessions to start the second half.

Kris Jenkins followed in Johnson's footsteps early in the third quarter. The senior tackle sniffed out a screen play and jumped in front of the running back to intercept the pass.

The 305-pound lineman nearly returned the interception for a touchdown, but he was tackled at the two-yard line. He joked after the game that he was "too fat" to make it to the end zone.

"Unfortunately, I was too fat to play strong," Jenkins said. "Blake, these guys make it look too easy — easier than it is."

On the ensuing Bowling Green possession, Jaylen Harrell forced a fumble from Timosciek, and Michael Barrett recovered at the Falcons' 26-yard line.

"The way Jaylen Harrell is playing — again, another week where he's the tone-setter that caused a fumble, tackles, had the rush, had the pressure that led to an interception. Tremendous."

Aside from the turnovers, the Michigan defense was living in the backfield. The Wolverines registered 10 tackles for loss, matching their total from week 2's win over UNLV.

Josaiah Stewart, Rayshaun Benny, Mike Sainristil, Keon Sabb, Cam Goode, Harrell, Jenkins, Braiden McGregor and Mason Graham all recorded at least half a tackle for loss on Saturday.

Overall, the Michigan defense has allowed just 16 points in three games, something Harbaugh noted in his Monday press conference.

"Some of the numbers, it's gotta be — I think it is the number one lowest-scoring defense in the country right now. Not hard to figure out, we're giving up 16 points in three games, that's 5.3 points per game. You dive into it a little bit deeper. Thirty-three possessions, one touchdown, three field goals. That's some good division. You go there, it's 0.45 per drive. Just phenomenal."

As it turns out, Harbaugh's suspicion was right — Michigan has the lowest-scoring defense in the country. The Wolverines have allowed 16 points all season (5.33 points per game), which bests Ohio State's 20 points allowed (second in FBS) by four points (6.67 points per game).

The Wolverines are also the only team in the country to have allowed only one touchdown. The Buckeyes follow with two touchdowns allowed, and every other team in FBS has allowed at least three.

"Happy for the shining light that our defense was in this game. Tremendous performance," Harbaugh said.

Michigan's "shining light" will take to the field again on Saturday as it looks to slow down Gavin Wimsatt and the Rutgers offense. The Scarlet Knights — who also boast a top-10 scoring defense — come into the matchup one spot behind Michigan in scoring offense (31.7 points per game for Rutgers compared to 32.0 points per game for Michigan).

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights will kick things off at the Big House at noon on Saturday.