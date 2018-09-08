Michigan Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M Narrowly Misses Shutout
The Wolverine defense dominated the Broncos in every phase, only allowing them to accumulate 208 yards of offense.
Michigan nearly claimed a shutout — WMU didn't post points on the board until there was 2:34 left in the game, and most of U-M's starters had long since left the contest.
Junior defensive end Rashan Gary admitted afterward it was a little disappointing seeing the Broncos get on the scoreboard.
“We wanted the shutout," he noted afterward. "We just have to make sure everybody is playing up to that level. Western moved the ball a little bit on us toward the end, but we’ll tighten that up.”
A blanking would have been the Wolverines' first since their 38-0 victory over Northwestern on Oct. 10, 2015.
However, the three points they surrendered were their fewest allowed in a game since also yielding three to Maryland on Nov. 5, 2016, in a 59-3 blowout win.
With third-year defensive coordinator Don Brown at the helm, the Maize and Blue have seen his units hold opponents to fewer than 10 points on six different occasions.
Michigan's secondary was especially stingy, with junior cornerbacks Lavert Hill and David Long, and fifth-year senior Brandon Watson locking down the WMU wideouts.
They yielded 85 yards through the air, the fewest since Minnesota posted 74 on them last season on Nov. 4.
U-M's defensive line, meanwhile, underwent a few changes after tackles fifth-year senior Lawrence Marshall and sophomore Aubrey Solomon missed the affair.
"They’re both out working through something this week," Harbaugh revealed. "We’ll see when they’ll be back, but we should get them back sooner rather than later."
Marshall, who started last week at Notre Dame, was replaced by junior Carlo Kemp in the lineup, who was given his first-ever starting nod today.
The Wolverine front did its job, yielding just a 3.1-yard per carry average to the Broncos.
Junior safety Josh Metellus led the team in tackles with seven, while sophomore linebacker Josh Ross led in stops behind the line of scrimmage with two.
Will Hart And Jake Moody Continue To Impress On Special Teams
With sophomore punter Brad Robbins out with injury, redshirt sophomore Will Hart has shined.
He averaged 43.7 yards per punt last week at Notre Dame, and then tallied an incredible 56.7 yards per boot on three punts against Western Michigan, constantly flipping field position for the Wolverines.
Freshman kicker Jake Moody also showed off on kickoffs, booting off eight times with seven touchbacks. He drew praise from his head coach after the game.
"I was really impressed," Harbaugh admitted. "It's great to see the local Northville guy do good. There was a stiff wind down there, and he was kicking into it in the first quarter when he had three kickoffs.
"They returned the one, but we covered it really well to the 12. Then he kept kicking touchbacks into a strong wind. Jake has a strong leg, and I'm excited to see him go out there and do well for the second week in a row."
The only special teams mishap of the day was when redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin missed a 40-yard field goal with 9:44 left in the third quarter (U-M led 35-0 at that point).
Miscellaneous Notes
• Fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush picked up his second career interception and second in three games, with the other occurring in the Jan. 1, 2018, Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina.
• Three Wolverines made their first appearances against the Broncos — fifth-year senior cornerback Casey Hughes, redshirt freshman linebacker Jordan Anthony and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Donovan Jeter. Jeter and Anthony (who also recorded his first sack) played on defense, while Hughes saw time on special teams.
• The contest marked the first time Michigan had faced a MAC foe since Harbaugh took over at Michigan. The last time the team played a squad from the Mid-American Conference was when they defeated Miami (Ohio), 34-10, on Sept. 13, 2014.
• The announced attendance of 110,814 marked the 281st straight game with a crowd of at least 100,000 fans at Michigan Stadium.
• U-M has now forced at least one turnover in eight of its last 10 games, with last year's contests against Rutgers and Ohio State being the lone exceptions.
• The Maize and Blue have outscored their last five MAC opponents (Massachusetts in 2012, Central Michigan and Akron in 2013, Miami (Ohio) in 2014 and WMU), 233-59.
---
