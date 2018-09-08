The Wolverine defense dominated the Broncos in every phase, only allowing them to accumulate 208 yards of offense.

Michigan nearly claimed a shutout — WMU didn't post points on the board until there was 2:34 left in the game, and most of U-M's starters had long since left the contest.

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary admitted afterward it was a little disappointing seeing the Broncos get on the scoreboard.

“We wanted the shutout," he noted afterward. "We just have to make sure everybody is playing up to that level. Western moved the ball a little bit on us toward the end, but we’ll tighten that up.”

A blanking would have been the Wolverines' first since their 38-0 victory over Northwestern on Oct. 10, 2015.

However, the three points they surrendered were their fewest allowed in a game since also yielding three to Maryland on Nov. 5, 2016, in a 59-3 blowout win.

With third-year defensive coordinator Don Brown at the helm, the Maize and Blue have seen his units hold opponents to fewer than 10 points on six different occasions.

Michigan's secondary was especially stingy, with junior cornerbacks Lavert Hill and David Long, and fifth-year senior Brandon Watson locking down the WMU wideouts.



They yielded 85 yards through the air, the fewest since Minnesota posted 74 on them last season on Nov. 4.

U-M's defensive line, meanwhile, underwent a few changes after tackles fifth-year senior Lawrence Marshall and sophomore Aubrey Solomon missed the affair.

"They’re both out working through something this week," Harbaugh revealed. "We’ll see when they’ll be back, but we should get them back sooner rather than later."

Marshall, who started last week at Notre Dame, was replaced by junior Carlo Kemp in the lineup, who was given his first-ever starting nod today.

The Wolverine front did its job, yielding just a 3.1-yard per carry average to the Broncos.

Junior safety Josh Metellus led the team in tackles with seven, while sophomore linebacker Josh Ross led in stops behind the line of scrimmage with two.

