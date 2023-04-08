Michigan hockey saw its season come to an end on Thursday night in the Frozen Four as it was outmatched by Quinnipiac, 5-2. The Wolverines never led, and defensive struggles plagued Brandon Naurato's squad for the majority of the 60 minutes.

Luke Hughes didn't have his best game—uncharacteristic of the sophomore defenseman. Hughes showed signs of being under the weather during parts of the game, which would describe his less-than-stellar play.

Regardless of how his play on Thursday night looked, Hughes had a fantastic season for the Wolverines tallying 10 goals and 38 assists for a total of 48 points. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Canton, Michigan native was the fourth overall pick to the New Jersey Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Hughes' contract will be a three-year entry-level deal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MTExMTFVVVVVVVVVVS0tLS0tLS0tLRUVFRUVFISEhPGJyPjxicj5X ZSBoYXZlIG9mZmljaWFsbHkgc2lnbmVkIHRoZSBmb3VydGgtb3ZlcmFsbCBz ZWxlY3Rpb24gaW4gdGhlIDIwMjEgTkhMIERyYWZ0IHRvIGEgdGhyZWUteWVh ciwgZW50cnktbGV2ZWwgY29udHJhY3QuIPCfpIw8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7A6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zZ1BiVlZPanlkIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v M2dQYlZWT2p5ZDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvTkpEZXZpbHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNOSkRldmlsczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWFkZWluSmVyc2V5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTWFkZWluSmVyc2V5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vN0Uyd1QxRGU5SyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdFMndUMURl OUs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgeCAtIE5ldyBKZXJzZXkgRGV2aWxzIChATkpE ZXZpbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkpEZXZpbHMv c3RhdHVzLzE2NDQ3MDE2NDQyNjc5NjIzNzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

He was part of the impressive 2021 draft class that saw four Wolverines selected in the top five picks. Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Hughes and Kent Johnson went first, second, fourth and fifth overall, respectively.