Maize and Blue Review has confirmed that new Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The Detroit News first reported the story.

Scruggs, who was officially hired and announced by Michigan on March 6, joined Sherrone Moore's first staff for the Wolverines heading into the 2023-24 season.

Moore made a comment on Saturday afternoon after the arrest.

"Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."

The 33-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion joined Moore's staff at Michigan after previous stops at University of Cincinnati, the New York Jets and the University of Wisconsin.

During his collegiate playing career at Louisville, Scruggs was arrested for a DUI. He played at Louisville from 2008-2011 before he was dismissed from the team due to his DUI.