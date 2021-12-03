Michigan dismantled at home to fall in Big Ten standings

An absolute freight.

No. 3 Michigan hockey has lost before this season but not to the extent of what was foreseen at Yost Arena on Friday. Five unanswered goals from an all-around sound offensive performance by No. 11 Minnesota dropped the Wolverines to second place in the Big Ten standings after their third loss in five games.

With all of the attention that this team has received over the summer with four players being drafted in the top five of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, never have they looked as poorly conceived as they did against the Golden Gophers. Gratuitous turnovers leading to multiple odd-man rushes and late pushes to keep Michigan's goaltenders on their toes helped the attack of Minnesota to press forward as the new leader of the conference.

Michigan's lone goal came less than two minutes into the third period when Ethan Edwards' shot from the blue line was deflected off the stick of Thomas Bordleau to stop the bleeding and prevent the Wolverines from being shutout for the first time this season.

Dylan Duke had his goal reversed with 8:27 left in the seconds frame after his shot ricocheted off the black glass, seconds later keeping up with the loose puck and putting it home. The challenge from Minnesota's bench was called for Duke entering the zone too late.

Despite entering the game with the country's third best power play unit, Michigan was caught empty-handed five times, as Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine finished with 30 saves. Erik Portillo was pulled to start the third frame for Noah West, the transfer from Robert Morris, who stopped eight shots.

Minnesota got on the board three times in the first period when Brock Faber opened the barrage with his 2-on-1 opportunity. Faber's right-to-left deke went past Portillo who was too far outside the crease and trickled in. Chaz Lucius scored twice to lead the Golden Gophers with his second coming with 19 seconds remaining.

Second period goals from Blake McLaughlin and Jonny Sorenson would silence the crowd, who have watched the Wolverines lose four times at home this season, including two weeks ago in back-to-back overtime defeats against Notre Dame.