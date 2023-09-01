Michigan added defensive lineman Cam Goode from UCF last year to address depth in the interior of the line. After playing sparingly a season ago, he is primed to see his role increase this season after a strong fall camp effort has earned him plenty of praise from coaches and players alike.

While it took some time to adjust to a new way of life, Goode feels like he's in a good spot and it's thanks to his teammates and the camaraderie he has with the defensive unit that has helped him adjust to an entirely new way of operating within a program.

"I will say that it’s more of an NFL system here,” Goode told reporters this week. “A lot of things you have to pick up on your own, but it’s a great supporting cast, but nobody’s left behind. We’re all learning together, getting over pillars together. So definitely a family environment with an NFL spectrum.”

Over the last year, Goode had an excellent example to turn to as the standard of how to operate as an interior defensive lineman.

With Mazi Smith now playing for the Dallas Cowboys, how he performed and operated within the Wolverines' defense has now prepared him for more opportunities that will undoubtedly be coming his way this season.

“Mazi, he came in and gave us the game, gave us the opportunity to see how it looks,” Goode said. “That’s a division one five-star recruit coming out of high school and now is a first-round pick. So just to see his work ethic, what he’s done to be there, and what he’s achieved, he just helped us and paved the way for us.”