Michigan has lost a defensive player to the transfer portal.

Per the transfer portal, defensive lineman Eyabi Okie has entered the portal, leaving the football program after spending one year in Ann Arbor.

Bouncing around during his college career, his next school will be the fourth during his college career after having stops at Alabama, Houston, UT-Martin and the Wolverines.

He finished the 2022 with 11 tackles and 4 sacks after an expanded role with U-M.