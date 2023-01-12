News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-12 14:25:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan DL Eyabi Okie enters transfer portal

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan has lost a defensive player to the transfer portal.

Per the transfer portal, defensive lineman Eyabi Okie has entered the portal, leaving the football program after spending one year in Ann Arbor.

Bouncing around during his college career, his next school will be the fourth during his college career after having stops at Alabama, Houston, UT-Martin and the Wolverines.

He finished the 2022 with 11 tackles and 4 sacks after an expanded role with U-M.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}