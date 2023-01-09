Michigan DL Mazi Smith to enter NFL Draft
Draft decisions are coming in hot and heavy for the Michigan football program, with the Wolverines' third draft declaration making his intentions known.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive lineman Mazi Smith will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
He is the third Wolverine to declare for the draft on Monday.
Smith appeared in 30 games in three seasons with the Wolverines, finishing his career with 88 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss and half a sack.
Smith joins fellow defensive lineman Mike Morris and tight end Luke Schoonmaker who have declared on Monday.
