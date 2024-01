Michigan Football has its first player entering the transfer portal since Jim Harbaugh was named Chargers head coach. Michigan DL Reece Atteberry has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. He will have two seasons of eligibility.

Atteberry began his career as an offensive lineman in Ann Arbor. Attberry made a position change around halfway through last season.

In his time in Ann Arbor Attebery appeared in 24 games, with 14 appearances on offensive and 7 on defense.

Atteberry made multiple contributions to special teams.