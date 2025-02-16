Michigan downs Ohio State, wins sixth straight

Michigan basketball won its sixth game in a row on Sunday afternoon with an 86-83 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. All of the Wolverines' last six victories have come by four points or fewer.

Once again, Michigan didn't play elite basketball, and it didn't always look smooth at times, but the Wolverines continue to find ways to win.

Vlad Goldin led the Wolverines in scoring with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also hauled in 10 rebounds in what turned out to be an efficient 24 minutes of play for the Michigan big man.

Meanwhile, the other half of Area 50-1, Danny Wolf, logged a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double in 33 minutes of action. Wolf shot 7-of-12 from the floor and converted on a critical free throw late in the game to put Michigan up by two points.

In his return to Columbus following his transfer from Ohio State to Michigan in the offseason, Roddy Gayle Jr. scored nine points and hauled in eight rebounds in the winning effort.

Freshman guard L.J. Cason came off the bench and gave Michigan a scoring spurt with five first-half points.

The Wolverines are now 20-5 overall on the season, and they improve to 12-2 in the Big Ten. Michigan will gear up for a showdown for the ages against Michigan State at Crisler Center on Friday night.

Early ESPN FPI projections suggest Michigan has a 56.8 percent chance of defeating the Spartans.