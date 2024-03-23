Michigan hockey's quest for a third consecutive Big Ten Tournament title came up short on Saturday night at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. The Spartans got the best of the Wolverines in overtime, 5-4.

Frank Nazar III put the Wolverines on the board less than a minute into the game as he beat MSU net minder Trey Augustine on a great pass from Josh Eernisse.

Michigan nearly took a 2-0 lead just a few minutes later, but it was waved off due to goaltender interference. The Spartans then evened the game up midway through the first period.

There were nearly 20 minutes of scoreless hockey after MSU's first goal, but the Spartans broke the silence 10:48 into the second period.

Dylan Duke tied the game at two a few minutes later on the power play. It was Duke's 50th career goal.

With a little more than four minutes to go in the second period, Marshall Warren gave Michigan its second lead of the night, going top shelf to beat Augustine.

Michigan State scored two goals, though, before the end of the second period, and the home team carried a 4-3 lead into the third period.

Nazar III netted Michigan's game-tying fourth goal early in the third period.

Neither team could score a game-winning goal during the remainder of the third period, and the rivals went into overtime.

After nearly 14 minutes of scoreless overtime hockey, Michigan State beat Jake Barczewski on a redirect and the Spartans claimed the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Michigan will now set its sights on the NCAA Tournament, where it will look to appear in a third consecutive Frozen Four. Selection Sunday is Sunday at 6:30 p.m.