The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell seven spots in the Associated Press top-25 from No. 12 to No. 19 nationally following Sunday's loss at MSU.

The setback dropped the Maize and Blue's record to 10-4 and 1-2 in conference play, with a home date against Purdue looming on Thursday, followed by a trip to Minnesota on Sunday.

The Spartans, meanwhile, skyrocketed six spots up to No. 8 nationally, and are now the highest rated team in the Big Ten.

Ohio State had previously been the conference's highest ranked team at No. 5, but fell six spots to No. 11 in the country following a surprising upset home loss to Wisconsin on Friday night.

In all, the Big Ten saw five of its team check in inside this week's top-25, with No. 12 Maryland and No. 20 Penn State also making the cut.

Iowa fell out of the rankings following its neutral court loss to Penn State over the weekend, but remains on the verge of breaking through again at No. 26 nationally.

Michigan's Thursday night showdown at Crisler Center will be against a Purdue squad who is coming off an ugly 63-37 loss at Illinois on Sunday, and holds just a 9-6 record on the year.