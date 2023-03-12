After missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 early on Sunday night, all attention turned to the National Invitation Tournament Selection Show. The 32-team field was announced late on Sunday night, and the Wolverines were given a No. 3 seed.

Juwan Howard will lead his team against Toledo at the Crisler Center on Tuesday, March 14. If Michigan wins, it will host the winner of Vanderbilt and Yale in the second round on March 18. Tuesday's game will tip off at 7 p.m. and it will air on ESPN2.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgMjAyMyBOSVQgQnJhY2tldC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2Raa3dVZW9LZVMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kWmt3VWVvS2VTPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvY2NvIE1pbGxlciAoQFJvY2NvTWlsbGVyOCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Sb2Njb01pbGxlcjgvc3RhdHVz LzE2MzUxMDExNzk4MzAyMzUxMzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==