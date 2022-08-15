Michigan earns top 10 ranking in first AP Poll

The preseason AP Poll was released Monday morning, and Michigan earned a top 10 ranking.

The defending Big Ten champions find themselves at No. 8 in the first media poll of the year, and the second-highest ranked team in the conference. Ohio State is six spots higher at No. 2, trailing only No. 1 Alabama.

Two other teams from the conference made the cut with Michigan State at No. 15 and Wisconsin at No. 18.

Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue received votes, in that order. Nebraska received one vote.