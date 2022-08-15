Michigan earns top 10 ranking in first AP Poll
The preseason AP Poll was released Monday morning, and Michigan earned a top 10 ranking.
The defending Big Ten champions find themselves at No. 8 in the first media poll of the year, and the second-highest ranked team in the conference. Ohio State is six spots higher at No. 2, trailing only No. 1 Alabama.
Two other teams from the conference made the cut with Michigan State at No. 15 and Wisconsin at No. 18.
Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue received votes, in that order. Nebraska received one vote.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @ritchietmr
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram