The twists and turns of the defensive back position coach at Michigan appear to have found its end one day after Houston Texans safety coach Stephen Adegoke decided to stay in Houston after accepting Sherrone Moore's offer.

Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the Wolverines are expected to hire Louisiana defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan as its defensive backs coach.

Morgan comes to Ann Arbor highly recommended by former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who worked with Morgan for one season at Vanderbilt.

He comes to Ann Arbor with extensive experience coaching defensive backs at the college level including stops at Vanderbilt, Houston and ULM.

While the Wolverines had a dedicated corners and safeties coach last season, Morgan will be responsible for coaching the entire defensive back unit, which includes the safeties.