Michigan expected to hire Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford to same position
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore wanted to make a splash with his addition of a new running backs coach.
He certainly did that.
Multiple sources have told Maize & Blue Review that the Wolverines are expected to hire Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford to the same position.
Alford has spent nine seasons with the Buckeyes and also has stops with Notre Dame and Iowa State among others.
Coupled with his talents as a developer of talent, Alford is also considered an elite recruiter on the trail.
He is replacing Mike Hart, who recently departed the program.
