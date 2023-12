Michigan is expected to host a defensive lineman out of the portal in the coming days, with the program looking into the Ivy League ranks.

According to sources, UPenn DL Joey Slackman is expected to be on campus this weekend for what will likely be a multi-day visit to Ann Arbor.

Slackman finished this season with 48 total tackles and four sacks for the Quakers. He was named an All-Ivy League selection during the 2022 season.

Slackman will have one year of eligibility remaining.