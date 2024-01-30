Michigan Basketball will head to East Lansing Tuesday night to take on their rival Michigan State Spartans. Every rivalry game matters and the Wolverines are working to get out of the cellar in the Big Ten Standings, but Spartans head coach Tom Izzo could make history with a victory against the Wolverines.

Izzo enters the game with a career coaching record of 699-288, leaving him 1 win short of 700. With a victory, Izzo would be the 38th coach in Men's D1 College Basketball history to win 700 games, joining Gonzaga's Mark Few, who just joined the club two weeks ago.

It has been a disappointing year of sorts for Izzo and the Spartans. Michigan State is 12-8 (4-5) on the season after beginning the year ranked #4 in the AP Poll.

Disappointing is only one word to describe the Michigan Basketball season. The Wolverines have been mired in off-the-court controversies and poor on-the-court performance.

At 7-13 (2-7), Michigan sits dead last in the Big Ten. They will hope to snap a three-game losing streak by beating a rival, like they did on January 15 against Ohio State. Michigan will once again be without starting point guard Dug McDaniel as he serves his 6-game road suspension for academic probation.

The home team has won each game in this rivalry since Juwan Howard took over for the 2019-20 season. The rivals are 4-4 in that stretch, with Michigan winning 84-72 in the most recent game last February.

A win against Michigan State could be a jolt to a Michigan program looking for any tangible progress, something to build off of moving forward. A loss, and Michigan not only give their rival a possible springboard to their season, but they will forever be the team that gave Izzo his 700th win.



