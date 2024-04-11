The third time wasn't the charm for the Michigan hockey team as the Wolverines fell to the Boston College Eagles, 4-0, on Thursday night in the Frozen Four semifinals.

Michigan was in search of its 10th national championship in program history and its first since 1998, but the Wolverines failed to reach the national championship game for the fourth consecutive Frozen Four appearance.

Making a third consecutive Frozen Four appearance, there was optimism that the Michigan hockey team could capitalize on the third trip to the national semifinals, similar to how the school's football team did in 2023.

However, that was not the case for Brandon Naurato and the hockey team, as they ran into a buzzsaw in No. 1 overall seed Boston College.

The Eagles got on the board first just 1:20 into the contest. Will Smith beat Michigan net minder Jake Barczewski on a two-on-one. The goal was assisted from Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault.

Michigan had many good scoring opportunities early on, but the Wolverines couldn't capitalize and fell behind early.

The Wolverines led in shots, 9-6, at the end of the first period, but they couldn't find the back of the net in the first frame.

Boston College scored two goals in 71 seconds about midway through the second period, and with how well Eagles goaltender Jacob Fowler was playing, a comeback was incredibly unlikely.

Rutger McGroarty made a critical turnover in the offensive zone and BC's Cutter Gauthier made him pay at the other end of the ice, which gave the Eagles the three-goal lead.

Despite Michigan's blistering hot start in the third period, Perreault added another Boston College goal early in the final period, and the Eagles cruised to the national championship, where it will face Denver.

For Michigan, Naurato and the Wolverines will head to the offseason and reload in hopes of reaching a fourth consecutive Frozen Four — and potentially further — next season.