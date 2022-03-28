Michigan falls to Louisville in Elite Eight, ends historic season
The Michigan women’s basketball team finished arguably its best season in program history with a 62-50 loss to Louisville on Monday night in the Elite Eight.
The Wolverines advanced to the Elite Eight — the furthest tournament run in program history — but couldn’t secure their first-ever Final Four birth.
Both teams started ice-cold from the floor. It took Michigan more than five minutes to register a point, and the Wolverines were fortunate that Louisville didn’t establish a large lead early.
Louisville’s defensive intensity proved to be a problem for Michigan in the first quarter. A pair of Maddie Nolan 3-pointers helped Michigan to within four after the first 10 minutes of play.
The Wolverines trailed by as many as seven in the second quarter but trimmed the lead to three at halftime. Naz Hillmon led the way for the Wolverines with nine points and five rebounds, and Nolan added six points.
Laila Phelia scored the first four points of the second half for the Wolverines. Louisville then began to stretch the lead, but Michigan would not go away easily. A late third-quarter push from Hillmon and Nolan brought the Wolverines to within two points at the end of the third quarter.
Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith willed the Cardinals to a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, and Michigan couldn’t recover. Despite once again cutting the lead to two, Van Lith and Olivia Cochran put the Wolverines away.
Hillmon recorded her 52nd career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the defeat. No other Wolverine tallied double figures. Nolan finished with nine, and Phelia finished with eight.
Michigan should have nothing to hang its head about. Although it came up just a few baskets short of a Final Four appearance, it was a historic season for the team.
The Wolverines advanced to their second-ever Sweet 16 and their first-ever Elite Eight, and finished the season with a 25-7 record. Kim Barnes Arico clearly has this program headed in the right direction, and Michigan fans should be excited for what the future holds.