Coming into the game between Michigan and Michigan State on Saturday night, many wondered whether Michigan fans would execute a takeover of Spartan Stadium due to the predicted lopsided outcome of the contest.

The Spartans' faithful, to their credit, didn't quite allow that to happen, as the student section filled up early and they brought the energy early for their team in hopes they would upset the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

However, the Maize and Blue faithful still showed up to the game in droves and made their presence felt. And, each time their team made a big play on either offense or defense, the Michigan fans grew louder, with chants of "let's go blue" bursting out as early as the first quarter, with "little brother" chants following as the game wore on.

Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who threw for four touchdown passes and 276 yards in the 49-0 victory, certainly heard the Wolverines' faithful, who said the team fed off the energy of what he considers the best fans in the country.

"The fan base in general is just one of the best in the country—I think it's the best," McCarthy said. "I think that's one of the most beautiful things, when you're at an away game and you hear the crowd cheering 'go blue' and all of that. There's nothing better than seeing that and hearing that."

By the fourth quarter, most of the fans who had been there at game's start were gone, but many of the Wolverines fans stayed to see their team pitch a shutout and witness the fifth-biggest blowout in the rivalry's history in terms of margin of victory.

On Michigan's final play, Alex Orji found the endzone on a quarterback run play that caused the crowd and Michigan sideline to erupt.

"The game's not over until the clock hits zero," McCarthy said of Orji's touchdown. "The last possession, we're trying to score because there's still time on the clock."

When the clock did hit zero eight seconds later, the Wolverines claimed, the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the second year in a row, carrying it out to midfield after the game while doing a mini victory lap and taking a team photo at midfield, with the Wolverines fans taking in the feeling of therivalry win with them.