Michigan's offense is returning the vast majority of its starters for the 2023 season and should continue its ground game domination with the return of Blake Corum in the running back room.

While it's obvious that Corum should receive national attention, junior Donovan Edwards also requires some of that spotlight, too.

This is where Pro Football Focus comes in, who released its Top 10 returning running backs in college football list this week which features both Corum and Edwards on the national list.

Below is where both players are ranked and the reasoning behind where they're slotted.

No. 1 Blake Corum

Corum was arguably the best running back in college football last season, making him an easy choice for No. 1 here. His 96.2 grade didn’t just lead all players in the country, it was the best PFF has ever seen from a Power Five player.

Corum’s 96 combined rushing first downs and touchdowns were the second most in the country, behind only Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, who received 72 more carries. The junior should be on the shortlist of favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season.

No. 9 Donovan Edwards

Edwards was expected to become a breakout star in 2023 with Blake Corum seemingly entering the 2023 NFL Draft, but now that Corum is returning, Edwards continues to be the best No. 2 running back in the country.

The sophomore led all Power Five running backs this past season with 7.1 yards per carry. His 87.0 grade tied for fifth in that same group. When Corum went down with a knee injury late in the season, Edwards stepped up when it mattered most. Against Ohio State, Purdue in the Big Ten championship game and TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, he ran for a combined 520 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry.