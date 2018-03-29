Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-29 14:09:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Final Four Video Reel: Robinson, Wagner, Matthews & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan's Duncan Robinson, Charles Matthews, Moe Wagner and more, and Loyola's players met the media Thursday.

Nmwzsrpk1rpvveadugri
The locker at the Alamodome.
Chris Balas

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}