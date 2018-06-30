The final standings for the 2017-18 Learfield Directors' Cup were released Saturday morning, and the University of Michigan finished No. 6 in the country.

Stanford repeated as champions for the 23rd consecutive year, dating back to 1994-95.

The award is given out annually to the college or university that has the most success in athletics during the course of the school year in all sports. The top 15 scores from each school are counted.

Michigan had its lowest four scores omitted. Those were football, men's gymnastics, men's indoor track and field and women's outdoor track and field.

UCLA, Florida, USC and Texas came in second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the top five.

With its sixth-place finish, U-M ranked first among all Big Ten schools. Ohio State checked in at No. 7 and Penn State at No. 12. Michigan State was 50th.

Michigan's top performing teams were men's basketball (second place, 90 points), men's ice hockey (third-place, 83 points), women's field hockey (third place, 83 points), women's swimming (fourth place, 80 points) and men's wrestling (fourth place, 77.5 points). The higher a team placed nationally, the more points the team received.

Last year, the Wolverines also finished in sixth place overall and were second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. In 2015-16, U-M was No. 3 overall. The highest it has ever reached is No. 2, which happened in 2003-04.

2017-2018 Top 10 (Final):

1. Stanford (1,442 points)

2. UCLA (1,326 points)

3. Florida (1,216 points)

4. USC (1,147 points)

5. Texas (1,143.25 points)

6. Michigan (1,131 points)

7. Ohio State (1,118 points)

8. Georgia (1,046.35 points)

9. Florida State (1,038.75 points)

10. Texas A&M (1,005.50 points)