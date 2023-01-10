Michigan's loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals is still stinging for the Wolverines, it also impacted the final rankings, too.

The Wolverines finished the season No. 3 in the final AP Poll and the Horned Frogs leapfrogged the Wolverines to take the No. 2 spot.

Of course, national champion Georgia retains the top spot after defeating TCU 65-7 in the national championship game Monday night.

According to the U-M Twitter account, it's the first time since 1947-48 that the program has finished in the top three in back-to-back seasons.