Michigan finishes No. 3 in final AP Poll of 2022 season
Michigan's loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals is still stinging for the Wolverines, it also impacted the final rankings, too.
The Wolverines finished the season No. 3 in the final AP Poll and the Horned Frogs leapfrogged the Wolverines to take the No. 2 spot.
Of course, national champion Georgia retains the top spot after defeating TCU 65-7 in the national championship game Monday night.
According to the U-M Twitter account, it's the first time since 1947-48 that the program has finished in the top three in back-to-back seasons.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State finishes one spot behind the Wolverines at No. 4, who missed a last-second field goal that would've seen the Buckeyes upset the Bulldogs in the semifinal.
Rose Bowl winner Penn State finishes at No. 7 to round out the rest of the conference.
