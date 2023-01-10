News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-10 14:39:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan finishes No. 3 in final AP Poll of 2022 season

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan's loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals is still stinging for the Wolverines, it also impacted the final rankings, too.

The Wolverines finished the season No. 3 in the final AP Poll and the Horned Frogs leapfrogged the Wolverines to take the No. 2 spot.

Of course, national champion Georgia retains the top spot after defeating TCU 65-7 in the national championship game Monday night.

According to the U-M Twitter account, it's the first time since 1947-48 that the program has finished in the top three in back-to-back seasons.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State finishes one spot behind the Wolverines at No. 4, who missed a last-second field goal that would've seen the Buckeyes upset the Bulldogs in the semifinal.

Rose Bowl winner Penn State finishes at No. 7 to round out the rest of the conference.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}