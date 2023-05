Michigan's recruiting hot streak is continuing into the month of May as the Wolverines pick up yet another weapon on offense for the 2024 recruiting class.

Three-star legacy wide receiver Channing Goodwin, who also happens to be teammates with five-star quarterback commit Jadyn Davis, committed to the Wolverines on Sunday.

Goodwin's addition to the program firms the Wolverines' grip on the number one recruiting class in the country currently, according to the Rivals' Team Rankings.