Where things stand for Michigan as it pertains to the allotted 85 scholarships for both 2018 and 2019.

2018 Scholarship Chart Pos. First Year Second Yr. Third Year Fourth Yr. Fifth Year QB Joe Milton Dylan McCaffrey* Brandon Peters*, Shea Patterson RB Christian Turner, Hassan Haskins, Ben VanSumeren Kurt Taylor*, O'Maury Samuels, Ben Mason Chris Evans Karan Higdon Jared Wangler WR Ronnie Bell Oliver Martin*, Nico Collins, Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones Eddie McDoom Grant Perry TE Luke Schoonmaker, Mustapha Muhammad, Ryan Hayes Nick Eubanks*, Sean McKeon Tyrone Wheatley*, Zach Gentry* OT Jalen Mayfield James Hudson*, Chuck Filiaga*, Andrew Stueber Nolan Ulizio*, Jon Runyan*, Grant Newsome* Juwann Bushell-Beatty OG Joel Honigford*, Phillip Paea* Michael Onwenu, Stephen Spanellis*, Ben Bredeson

C Cesar Ruiz DE Aidan Hutchinson, Taylor Upshaw, Julius Welschof Luiji Vilain*, Kwity Paye Carlo Kemp, Rashan Gary, Ron Johnson* Reuben Jones* Chase Winovich DT Aubrey Solomon, Deron Irving-Bey*, Donovan Jeter* Michael Dwumfour* Lawrence Marshall, Bryan Mone LB Cameron McGrone Drew Singleton*, Josh Ross, Jordan Anthony* Khaleke Hudson, Devin Bush, Josh Uche, Devin Gil Noah Furbush CB Sammy Faustin, Gemon Green, Myles Sims, Vincent Gray Ambry Thomas, Benjamin St-Juste David Long, Lavert Hill Brandon Watson S German Green Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Brad Hawkins, J'Marick Woods Josh Metellus Tyree Kinnel Casey Hughes K/P Jake Moody Brad Robbins Quinn Nordin* Ath Michael Barrett Total 20 28 21 9 8

As of July 2, Michigan is on the hook for 86 scholarships in 2018 and will need to decrease the roster by one to make it to the allotted 85.

2019 Scholarship Chart Pos. First Year Second Year Third Year Fourth Year Fifth Year QB Cade McNamara Joe Milton Dylan McCaffrey* Brandon Peters*, Shea Patterson RB Zach Charbonnet, Eric Gray Christian Turner, Hassan Haskins, Ben VanSumeren Kurt Taylor*, O'Maury Samuels, Ben Mason Chris Evans WR

Ronnie Bell Oliver Martin*, Nico Collins, Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones Eddie McDoom TE Erick All Luke Schoonmaker, Mustapha Muhammad

Nick Eubanks*, Sean McKeon Tyrone Wheatley, Zach Gentry OT Trente Jones, Jack Stewart, Karsen Barnhart Jalen Mayfield, Ryan Hayes James Hudson*, Chuck Filiaga*, Andrew Stueber

Nolan Ulizio, Jon Runyan, Grant Newsome OG Nolan Rumler, Zach Carpenter

Joel Honigford*, Phillip Paea* Michael Onwenu, Stephen Spanellis*, Ben Bredeson C



Cesar Ruiz DE Stephen Herron, Christopher Hinton, Gabe Newburg, David Ojabo Aidan Hutchinson, Taylor Upshaw, Julius Welschof Luiji Vilain*, Kwity Paye Carlo Kemp, Rashan Gary, Ron Johnson* Reuben Jones DT Mazi Smith

Aubrey Solomon, Deron Irving-Bey*, Donovan Jeter* Michael Dwumfour* LB Charles Thomas Cameron McGrone Drew Singleton*, Josh Ross, Jordan Anthony* Khaleke Hudson, Devin Bush, Josh Uche, Devin Gil CB DJ Turner II Sammy Faustin, Gemon Green, Myles Sims, Vincent Gray Ambry Thomas, Benjamin St-Juste David Long, Lavert Hill S

German Green Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Brad Hawkins, J'Marick Woods Josh Metellus K/P

Jake Moody Brad Robbins Quinn Nordin* ATH Joey Velazquez, George Johnson III Michael Barrett



Total 18 20 28 21 6