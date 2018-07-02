Ticker
Michigan Football: 2018, 2019 Scholarship Charts

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Where things stand for Michigan as it pertains to the allotted 85 scholarships for both 2018 and 2019.

2018 Scholarship Chart
Pos. First Year Second Yr. Third Year Fourth Yr. Fifth Year

QB

Joe Milton

Dylan McCaffrey*

Brandon Peters*, Shea Patterson

RB

Christian Turner, Hassan Haskins, Ben VanSumeren

Kurt Taylor*, O'Maury Samuels, Ben Mason

Chris Evans

Karan Higdon

Jared Wangler

WR

Ronnie Bell

Oliver Martin*, Nico Collins, Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Eddie McDoom

Grant Perry

TE

Luke Schoonmaker, Mustapha Muhammad, Ryan Hayes

Nick Eubanks*, Sean McKeon

Tyrone Wheatley*, Zach Gentry*

OT

Jalen Mayfield

James Hudson*, Chuck Filiaga*, Andrew Stueber

Nolan Ulizio*, Jon Runyan*, Grant Newsome*

Juwann Bushell-Beatty

OG

Joel Honigford*, Phillip Paea*

Michael Onwenu, Stephen Spanellis*, Ben Bredeson

C

Cesar Ruiz

DE

Aidan Hutchinson, Taylor Upshaw, Julius Welschof

Luiji Vilain*, Kwity Paye

Carlo Kemp, Rashan Gary, Ron Johnson*

Reuben Jones*

Chase Winovich

DT

Aubrey Solomon, Deron Irving-Bey*, Donovan Jeter*

Michael Dwumfour*

Lawrence Marshall, Bryan Mone

LB

Cameron McGrone

Drew Singleton*, Josh Ross, Jordan Anthony*

Khaleke Hudson, Devin Bush, Josh Uche, Devin Gil

Noah Furbush

CB

Sammy Faustin, Gemon Green, Myles Sims, Vincent Gray

Ambry Thomas, Benjamin St-Juste

David Long, Lavert Hill

Brandon Watson

S

German Green

Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Brad Hawkins, J'Marick Woods

Josh Metellus

Tyree Kinnel

Casey Hughes

K/P

Jake Moody

Brad Robbins

Quinn Nordin*

Ath

Michael Barrett

Total

20

28

21

9

8
*Redshirted

As of July 2, Michigan is on the hook for 86 scholarships in 2018 and will need to decrease the roster by one to make it to the allotted 85.

2019 Scholarship Chart
Pos. First Year Second Year Third Year Fourth Year Fifth Year

QB

Cade McNamara

Joe Milton

Dylan McCaffrey*

Brandon Peters*, Shea Patterson

RB

Zach Charbonnet, Eric Gray

Christian Turner, Hassan Haskins, Ben VanSumeren

Kurt Taylor*, O'Maury Samuels, Ben Mason

Chris Evans

WR


Ronnie Bell

Oliver Martin*, Nico Collins, Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Eddie McDoom

TE

Erick All

Luke Schoonmaker, Mustapha Muhammad


Nick Eubanks*, Sean McKeon

Tyrone Wheatley, Zach Gentry

OT

Trente Jones, Jack Stewart, Karsen Barnhart

Jalen Mayfield, Ryan Hayes

James Hudson*, Chuck Filiaga*, Andrew Stueber


Nolan Ulizio, Jon Runyan, Grant Newsome

OG

Nolan Rumler, Zach Carpenter


Joel Honigford*, Phillip Paea*

Michael Onwenu, Stephen Spanellis*, Ben Bredeson

C



Cesar Ruiz

DE

Stephen Herron, Christopher Hinton, Gabe Newburg, David Ojabo

Aidan Hutchinson, Taylor Upshaw, Julius Welschof

Luiji Vilain*, Kwity Paye

Carlo Kemp, Rashan Gary, Ron Johnson*

Reuben Jones

DT

Mazi Smith


Aubrey Solomon, Deron Irving-Bey*, Donovan Jeter*

Michael Dwumfour*

LB

Charles Thomas

Cameron McGrone

Drew Singleton*, Josh Ross, Jordan Anthony*

Khaleke Hudson, Devin Bush, Josh Uche, Devin Gil

CB

DJ Turner II

Sammy Faustin, Gemon Green, Myles Sims, Vincent Gray

Ambry Thomas, Benjamin St-Juste

David Long, Lavert Hill

S


German Green

Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Brad Hawkins, J'Marick Woods

Josh Metellus

K/P


Jake Moody

Brad Robbins

Quinn Nordin*

ATH

Joey Velazquez, George Johnson III

Michael Barrett



Total

18

20

28

21

6
*redshirted

As of July 2, Michigan is on the hook for 93 scholarships in 2019 and will need to decrease the roster by eight to make it to the allotted 85.

