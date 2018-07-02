Michigan Football: 2018, 2019 Scholarship Charts
Where things stand for Michigan as it pertains to the allotted 85 scholarships for both 2018 and 2019.
|Pos.
|First Year
|Second Yr.
|Third Year
|Fourth Yr.
|Fifth Year
|
QB
|
Joe Milton
|
Dylan McCaffrey*
|
Brandon Peters*, Shea Patterson
|
RB
|
Christian Turner, Hassan Haskins, Ben VanSumeren
|
Kurt Taylor*, O'Maury Samuels, Ben Mason
|
Chris Evans
|
Karan Higdon
|
Jared Wangler
|
WR
|
Ronnie Bell
|
Oliver Martin*, Nico Collins, Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
Eddie McDoom
|
Grant Perry
|
TE
|
Luke Schoonmaker, Mustapha Muhammad, Ryan Hayes
|
Nick Eubanks*, Sean McKeon
|
Tyrone Wheatley*, Zach Gentry*
|
OT
|
Jalen Mayfield
|
James Hudson*, Chuck Filiaga*, Andrew Stueber
|
Nolan Ulizio*, Jon Runyan*, Grant Newsome*
|
Juwann Bushell-Beatty
|
OG
|
Joel Honigford*, Phillip Paea*
|
Michael Onwenu, Stephen Spanellis*, Ben Bredeson
|
C
|
Cesar Ruiz
|
DE
|
Aidan Hutchinson, Taylor Upshaw, Julius Welschof
|
Luiji Vilain*, Kwity Paye
|
Carlo Kemp, Rashan Gary, Ron Johnson*
|
Reuben Jones*
|
Chase Winovich
|
DT
|
Aubrey Solomon, Deron Irving-Bey*, Donovan Jeter*
|
Michael Dwumfour*
|
Lawrence Marshall, Bryan Mone
|
LB
|
Cameron McGrone
|
Drew Singleton*, Josh Ross, Jordan Anthony*
|
Khaleke Hudson, Devin Bush, Josh Uche, Devin Gil
|
Noah Furbush
|
CB
|
Sammy Faustin, Gemon Green, Myles Sims, Vincent Gray
|
Ambry Thomas, Benjamin St-Juste
|
David Long, Lavert Hill
|
Brandon Watson
|
S
|
German Green
|
Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Brad Hawkins, J'Marick Woods
|
Josh Metellus
|
Tyree Kinnel
|
Casey Hughes
|
K/P
|
Jake Moody
|
Brad Robbins
|
Quinn Nordin*
|
Ath
|
Michael Barrett
|
Total
|
20
|
28
|
21
|
9
|
8
As of July 2, Michigan is on the hook for 86 scholarships in 2018 and will need to decrease the roster by one to make it to the allotted 85.
|Pos.
|First Year
|Second Year
|Third Year
|Fourth Year
|Fifth Year
|
QB
|
Cade McNamara
|
Joe Milton
|
Dylan McCaffrey*
|
Brandon Peters*, Shea Patterson
|
RB
|
Zach Charbonnet, Eric Gray
|
Christian Turner, Hassan Haskins, Ben VanSumeren
|
Kurt Taylor*, O'Maury Samuels, Ben Mason
|
Chris Evans
|
WR
|
|
Ronnie Bell
|
Oliver Martin*, Nico Collins, Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
Eddie McDoom
|
TE
|
Erick All
|
Luke Schoonmaker, Mustapha Muhammad
|
|
Nick Eubanks*, Sean McKeon
|
Tyrone Wheatley, Zach Gentry
|
OT
|
Trente Jones, Jack Stewart, Karsen Barnhart
|
Jalen Mayfield, Ryan Hayes
|
James Hudson*, Chuck Filiaga*, Andrew Stueber
|
|
Nolan Ulizio, Jon Runyan, Grant Newsome
|
OG
|
Nolan Rumler, Zach Carpenter
|
|
Joel Honigford*, Phillip Paea*
|
Michael Onwenu, Stephen Spanellis*, Ben Bredeson
|
C
|
|
|
Cesar Ruiz
|
DE
|
Stephen Herron, Christopher Hinton, Gabe Newburg, David Ojabo
|
Aidan Hutchinson, Taylor Upshaw, Julius Welschof
|
Luiji Vilain*, Kwity Paye
|
Carlo Kemp, Rashan Gary, Ron Johnson*
|
Reuben Jones
|
DT
|
Mazi Smith
|
|
Aubrey Solomon, Deron Irving-Bey*, Donovan Jeter*
|
Michael Dwumfour*
|
LB
|
Charles Thomas
|
Cameron McGrone
|
Drew Singleton*, Josh Ross, Jordan Anthony*
|
Khaleke Hudson, Devin Bush, Josh Uche, Devin Gil
|
CB
|
DJ Turner II
|
Sammy Faustin, Gemon Green, Myles Sims, Vincent Gray
|
Ambry Thomas, Benjamin St-Juste
|
David Long, Lavert Hill
|
S
|
|
German Green
|
Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Brad Hawkins, J'Marick Woods
|
Josh Metellus
|
K/P
|
|
Jake Moody
|
Brad Robbins
|
Quinn Nordin*
|
ATH
|
Joey Velazquez, George Johnson III
|
Michael Barrett
|
|
|
Total
|
18
|
20
|
28
|
21
|
6
As of July 2, Michigan is on the hook for 93 scholarships in 2019 and will need to decrease the roster by eight to make it to the allotted 85.