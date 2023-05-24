Michigan Football is heading toward a very busy June on the recruiting trail. With a large class already put together before the BBQ at the Big House, spots in the 2024 Wolverine class are getting slim. One position Michigan has cast a wide net is at EDGE. With a couple of commits already in the fold and Michigan targeting multiple prospects, let's take a look at each. Strengths, opportunities, and what position they could potentially end up playing.

Current Commits

With a Michigan defense that loves versatile players, it is no shock to see the Michigan coaches aggressively target Jerod Smith. Listed as a Strong Side End, Smith literally can play anywhere on the line but seems to thrive at the nose or in 3T. He is active at the line, high motor, and gets to the ball behind the line of scrimmage. I could see Jerod playing at 280-290 and in a role very similar to Mason Graham.

PROJECTION: DT

People are sleeping on Ted Hammond because he's been committed to Michigan for a while. At the line, Hammond is a disrupter. Much like Smith, he is typically a hand in the dirt DE. Hammond wins with his hands and gets into the backfield a lot. Where Hammond ends up will depend on how his body develops, but he reminds me a lot of the DE/DT role Hutchinson played in 2020 and Mike Morris played in 2021. Hammond could also develop into the DE role in 3 man fronts. PROJECTION: 3-4 DE/DT

Cole Sullivan is currently an outside linebacker, LB coach Chris Partridge has told Sullivan he could see him at MIKE, but also believes he could develop into an EDGE. I am including him with EDGE because I think that's where he is headed. It is impossible to not see Chase Winovich when you watch Sullivan play. With his athleticism, speed, and football IQ it is easy to see why Partridge thinks he could play MIKE, but Sullivan's frame looks like he could end up at 240-250lbs and he is already 6'3". I've got him on the Winovich path. PROJECTION: WEAK SIDE EDGE

Targets

You could argue Marquise Lightfoot is a little raw currently, but he is simply faster and stronger than most and nearly unstoppable. He started as a linebacker and grew into an EDGE so it's easy to see how he could fit into the weak side role in the Michigan defense. I think he will continue to fill his frame and may become a true DE. Michigan was in on Lightfoot early, but his recruitment is wide open, and visits Ohio State, USC, and Miami in June. PROJECTION: 4-3 DE

Monster. Darien Mayo might be my favorite EDGE prospect in this class. Mayo plays in defense similar to Michigan's with two down linemen and two standing EDGE. He has it all, size, power, speed, get-off, hands, and tackling. How big Mayo gets could move him inside, but he could also end up lean at 6'8" 290 lbs. Mayo will have a busy June with visits to Clemson, Ohio State, USC, and Michigan. You like the Wolverines getting the last visit, but a decision could be coming soon. PROJECTION: STRONG SIDE EDGE

A name getting more traction as of late has been Elias Rudolph. Rudolph plays his high school ball at the home of Denard Robinson. He is a little undersized currently but you wouldn't know it watching his tape. Rudolph plays primarily 3-4 DE but he has one of the better get-offs on this list. He flashes speed in pursuit and shows the athletic ability to play standing. Rudolph has 4 stops planned for June with visits to Pitt, Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State. PROJECTION: WEAK SIDE EDGE

A player Michigan has been in on for a while. Brian Robinson has played multiple positions most recently moving to the defensive line after playing at LB. Robinson is a great athlete who has excellent movement and change of direction. He is quick off the line and has experience standing, but he continues to grow into a frame that may be better with his hand in the dirt. Robinson will be taking officials to Michigan, Penn State, and Kentucky in June and a decision could come soon after. PROJECTION: 4-3 DE

Devon Baxter fits the mold of a Michigan recruit, a two-sport athlete that plays both ways on the football field. He's another tall prospect, already at 6'7". He plays standing a lot in his current defense and that looks like a good fit for him. He'll have to get bigger while maintaining that athletism. Baxter will check out Virginia Tech, Michigan, and Rutgers next month. PROJECTION: STRONG SIDE EDGE