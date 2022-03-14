Michigan Football: 5 potential sophomore breakout players

New season, means new opportunities. These five sophomores are fighting for playing time and could breakout in 2022.

DB Ja'Den McBurrows

Ja'den McBurrows is a unique prospect at cornerback. He has blazing speed, apparently clocking a sub 4.3 40 time in high school, and is very physical on the outside. McBurrows has gained around 20lbs since arriving to Ann Arbor, so the heavy hits should continue for the rising sophomore. McBurrows saw limited action before suffering an injury in 2021, but if healthy he is expected to compete for the starting corner spot opposite DJ Turner. McBurrows physicality jumps out when watching his tape, but what might be more enticing for Jesse Minter's defense is his ball hawking skills. Not only does he show the potential to get pass breakups and interceptions, but with his speed if he does get the ball in his hands he is heading for the end zone. He returned 2 of his 6 interceptions back for touchdowns in his Senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas.

DT Rayshaun Benny

Rayshaun Benny is a former Rivals Top 100 recruit out of Detroit who chose the Wolverines over Michigan State and others. Benny only saw the field in 3 games during the 2021 season, but was a common name to hear when mentioning impact players on the scout team. Benny played both ways in high school, and is very athletic for a big man in the middle because of it. Heading into 2022 he is expected to crack the two-deep, potentially being first man off the bench behind Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins. He has good feet, and more than enough strength to get through blocks and get after the quarterback. Michigan will be looking for pressure all over the field in 2022, and Benny may earn playing time with his ability to impact the pass rush from the DT spot. In just five games during his Senior season at Oak Park, Benny accumulated 11 TFL's and 5.5 sacks.

TJ Guy

Tell me if you have heard this story before, unheralded former 3 star recruit makes huge impact for the Wolverines becoming a leader and playmaker at Michigan. In his time at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh has had a knack for finding the underrated player and developing them into major contributors. TJ Guy could be the next guy to join the list.



Guy was also a multi-sport athlete, playing power forward in high school, another them Harbaugh has been targeting in recent years Guy was unable to play his Senior season due to Covid-19 and was unable to make huge impact in recruiting rankings likely because of it. He only saw the field two times in 2021, but did register a sack against Maryland. Still, TJ Guy is a name we were hearing last season, and have already started to hear often early in camp. At 6'5" 251, Guy has the size, strength, and speed you want from the SDE position. He should crack the two-deep this year, and could make a big impact on the field. His intangibles also make him a future leader at Michigan.

Jayden Hood

Despite the late changes to the Michigan coaching staff in 2021, Jayden Hood maintained his commitment along with fellow four-star recruit Junior Colson. Hood was also a teammate of Ja'Den McBurrows at St. Thomas Aquinas. He saw very limited action in 2021 with a few appearances on special teams, but was a major scout team contributor. Hood's high school Senior season was limited, but his Junior season was off the charts with 115 tackles, 25 TFL, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and two INT. Hood checks a lot of the boxes for the Harbaugh prospect wish list as he is a multi sport athlete and has NFL bloodlines with his grandfather, E.J. Junior. Hood could be the exact kind of athlete Michigan needs from the MIKE position in this defense. He is a heavy hitter with plenty of sideline to sideline speed. He has a high football IQ and diagnoses plays extremely well. He will battle Nikhai Hill-Green and Kalel Mullings for playing time, but if he can put it all together Hood reminds me a lot of past Michigan ILBs Devin Bush and Cam McGrone.

Tavierre Dunlap

Tavierre Dunlap was the second running back in the 2021 class, along with freshman breakout star Donovan Edwards. He got 5 carries for 43 yards in a blowout win against Northern Illinois, but otherwise didn't get on the field behind Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, and Edwards. Dunlap has enough speed to take advantage of a good rushing lane, and plenty of strength to run over a defender in the way. He has gained 30lbs already in his time in Ann Arbor, and is now at 6'0" 222lbs. Dunlap is another two sport athlete who came to Michigan a strong runner, and with a similar skill set to Haskins. With Corum and Edwards making one of the best RB duos in the country, and reports AJ Henning will get some carries in the backfield, Dunlap will still have a limited role. However, he will be the third true back and with Haskins gone, there is an opportunity for Dunlap to earn some snaps, particularly as a short yardage back.

Others to watch: