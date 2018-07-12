The argument could be made that Michigan currently possesses the best 2019 defensive end haul in the entire country.

The unit is headlined by top-60 prospects Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star Christopher Hinton and Louisville Trinity four-star Stephen Herron, but Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star Gabe Newburg and Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star David Ojabo are important assets to the group as well.

Ojabo is the newest addition of the bunch, having pledged to the Wolverines on July 2 after an outstanding visit to Ann Arbor.

Some fans may scoff at the lineman’s three-star ranking, but Ojabo possessed some very impressive offers on his resume, most notably from the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

As impressive as his offer list was, Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman explained that Ojabo still has plenty of room to get better.