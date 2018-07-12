Michigan Football: Analyst Reveals Odds Of David Ojabo Earning Fourth Star
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30
The argument could be made that Michigan currently possesses the best 2019 defensive end haul in the entire country.
The unit is headlined by top-60 prospects Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star Christopher Hinton and Louisville Trinity four-star Stephen Herron, but Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star Gabe Newburg and Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star David Ojabo are important assets to the group as well.
Ojabo is the newest addition of the bunch, having pledged to the Wolverines on July 2 after an outstanding visit to Ann Arbor.
Some fans may scoff at the lineman’s three-star ranking, but Ojabo possessed some very impressive offers on his resume, most notably from the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
As impressive as his offer list was, Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman explained that Ojabo still has plenty of room to get better.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news