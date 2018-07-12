Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 10:58:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football: Analyst Reveals Odds Of David Ojabo Earning Fourth Star

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Jenxl2udbvedz211dcbh
Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star defensive end David Ojabo stands 6-5, 240.
David Ojabo

The argument could be made that Michigan currently possesses the best 2019 defensive end haul in the entire country.

The unit is headlined by top-60 prospects Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star Christopher Hinton and Louisville Trinity four-star Stephen Herron, but Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star Gabe Newburg and Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star David Ojabo are important assets to the group as well.

Ojabo is the newest addition of the bunch, having pledged to the Wolverines on July 2 after an outstanding visit to Ann Arbor.

Some fans may scoff at the lineman’s three-star ranking, but Ojabo possessed some very impressive offers on his resume, most notably from the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

As impressive as his offer list was, Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman explained that Ojabo still has plenty of room to get better.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}