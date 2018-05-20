Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-20 18:53:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football And Basketball: TheWolverine.com Sunday Night Chat

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

We answer your questions on Michigan football, basketball and recruiting ...

Kkhgvacxutgix884qmts
AP Photos

THEWOLVERINE.COM: SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}