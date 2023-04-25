Michigan makes the Texas change official, with Michigan now traveling to Austin in 2027. The addition of Western Michigan and UTEP completes the 2026 non-conference schedule with Oklahoma.

Michigan issued the following statement;

Michigan has added Western Michigan to its home schedule in 2026 and 2029. The Broncos will play visits to Michigan Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, and again on Sept. 1, 2029. The two matchups are scheduled to be the season and home openers in both seasons. The Wolverines have compiled an 8-0 record all-time against the Broncos, with each game being played at Michigan Stadium.

U-M has also added UTEP to its 2026 schedule, with the Miners coming to the Big House on Sept. 19. The game will be the first played between the two programs and will come a week after Michigan hosts Oklahoma (Sept. 12) for the first time ever at Michigan Stadium.

Additionally, the location for the scheduled games with the University of Texas have been switched from the original contract. The Wolverines will host the Longhorns at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, and make the return visit to Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

Michigan's