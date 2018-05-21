Athlon Sports releases its 2018 football preview magazine later this week and put out its projected top 25 this morning online.

The magazine ranks the Wolverines No. 5 in the country — one spot behind No. 4 Ohio State.

However, this isn't a preseason ranking. Athlon is projecting what the top 25 will look like after the national championship game is completed in January. Finishing No. 5 would mean Michigan likely loses to Ohio State and misses the College Football Playoff and Big Ten title game, but finishes 12-1 or 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory. Another possibility would be reaching the Big Ten title game, but being left out of the playoff like Penn State was in 2016.

Here is what Athlon had to say about Michigan's season outlook:

"Projecting Michigan to finish No. 5 might come as a surprise to some, but the Wolverines are poised to rebound in a big way. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team returns 14 starters and received a boost in late April when quarterback Shea Patterson was awarded immediate eligibility. Patterson has a big-time arm, but his biggest asset to the offense could be mobility. Michigan’s offensive line has been a source of concern in recent years and enters the 2018 season with a few question marks. The addition of assistant Ed Warinner should help the offensive line take a step forward in 2018, but this unit could be a work in progress throughout the year. The skill positions are stocked with promising talent for Patterson. Karan Higdon and Chris Evans provide a potent one-two punch at running back, with Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins poised to emerge at receiver. The unquestioned strength of Harbaugh’s team remains its defense. Michigan’s defensive line, linebacking corps and secondary are all among the nation’s best units. Linemen Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich are poised to wreak havoc off the edge, while linebackers Devin Bush and Khaleke Hudson make plays around the line of scrimmage. The cornerback combination of David Long and Lavert Hill might be the best in college football. If Michigan is going to earn a CFB Playoff bid, it will have to do so on the road. The Wolverines must play at Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame, with Penn State and Wisconsin set to visit Ann Arbor. Harbaugh arrived at Michigan with high expectations and was just a couple of plays away from making the Big Ten title game in 2016. Last season’s team represented a rebuilding effort. The Wolverines returned only six starters, used three starting quarterbacks, posted a minus-four turnover margin and lost four games by 14 points or less. With more stability at quarterback, along with the development of young playmakers to go with a shutdown defense, Michigan should rebound to double-digit wins in 2018."