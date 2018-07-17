Michigan Football Audio: Andrew Vailliencourt Talks Karan Higdon's Comments
TheWolverine.com's Andrew Vailliencourt was on the Huge Show yesterday afternoon to discuss senior running back Karan Higdon's comments on needing to win a national title. The quarterback battle and season expectations also came up. Listen to the full interview below.
MICHIGAN FOOTBALL AUDIO: ANDREW VAILLIENCOURT ON THE HUGE SHOW
