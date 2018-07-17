Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-17 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Audio: Andrew Vailliencourt Talks Karan Higdon's Comments

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Senior running back Karan Higdon scored 11 touchdowns on the ground last year.

TheWolverine.com's Andrew Vailliencourt was on the Huge Show yesterday afternoon to discuss senior running back Karan Higdon's comments on needing to win a national title. The quarterback battle and season expectations also came up. Listen to the full interview below.

MICHIGAN FOOTBALL AUDIO: ANDREW VAILLIENCOURT ON THE HUGE SHOW

{{ article.author_name }}