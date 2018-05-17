Ticker
football

Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football and basketball.

Tdw8q1rl9gmg5qloqtmc
Jim Harbaugh enters his fourth season as Michigan's head coach.

