Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 16:48:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks Wolverines On The Huge Show

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson for an hour to talk Michigan spring football, basketball and more.

Rpkixoe1ms37cukwalji
Shea Patterson and Michigan were on display at the 2019 spring game Saturday.
Brandon Brown

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}