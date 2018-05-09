Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-09 11:29:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football, Basketball And Recruiting: Midday Chat

Staff
TheWolverine.com

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

We take questions from our subscribers for a midday chat ... no topic off limits.

Uulpjluictywgultfnob
Brandon Brown

THEWOLVERINE.COM MIDDAY CHAT

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}