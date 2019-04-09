Ticker
football

Audio: Chris Balas On Brazdeikis, Poole, Michigan Football & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football and basketball, including the latest on the Wolverines entering then NBA Draft.

Charles Matthews will likely remain in the NBA Draft.
AP Images

