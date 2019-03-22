Michigan Football: Ben St. Juste Medically Retires From Football
Michigan cornerback Benjamin St. Juste has retired from football for medical reasons, a U-M spokesman confirmed Friday, noting he "is not cleared to play football."
St. Juste was out last year with various injuries and finishes his career with three total tackles.
The Quebec native was a Rivals.com four-star who earned a scholarship at Michigan's camp.
Watch for more on this development in the days to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook