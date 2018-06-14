Michigan Football: Brandon Brown Talks 2018 Season, Shea Patterson, More
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Sports talk host Bob Kemp of the Phoenix area is using the slow summer to break down each team and each conference around college football's landscape and on Wednesday, he invited Brandon Brown on to talk about Shea Patterson, U-M's brutal schedule and Don Brown's daunting defense, among other topics.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook